July 28 Daheng New Epoch Technology, Inc. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.019 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on Aug. 3

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 4 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 4

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GCR4LFHM

