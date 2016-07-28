BRIEF-Megaworld Corp expects rental income to reach 20 bln pesos by 2020
* Rental income is expected to reach 20-billion pesos by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 28 Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 30.82 percent y/y at 881.56 million yuan ($132.42 million)
* Says H1 contract sales at 2.4 billion yuan, residential property revenue down 57 percent y/y at 327 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a6l55v; bit.ly/2aM5bhW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6575 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 1 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as basic materials and energy stocks gained on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar.
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.