July 28 King Yuan Electronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1,394,753,280 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 12

* Last date before book closure Aug. 15 with book closure period from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20

* Record date Aug. 20

* Payment date Sep. 8

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6X6q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)