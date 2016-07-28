BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
July 28 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment And Supply Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 31.6 percent y/y at 331.4 million yuan ($49.79 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2azLTx2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6565 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.