BRIEF-Megaworld Corp expects rental income to reach 20 bln pesos by 2020
* Rental income is expected to reach 20-billion pesos by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 28 Sealand Securities Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 50.7 percent y/y at 543.3 million yuan ($81.62 million)
Feb 1 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as basic materials and energy stocks gained on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar.
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.