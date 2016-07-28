BRIEF-Megaworld Corp expects rental income to reach 20 bln pesos by 2020
* Rental income is expected to reach 20-billion pesos by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 28 Ardepro Co Ltd :
* Says it sold a property located in Tokyo, to an Osaka-based company on July 28, with previous release disclosed on July 8
Says transaction price is not disclosed
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/o59sq4
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rental income is expected to reach 20-billion pesos by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as basic materials and energy stocks gained on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar.
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.