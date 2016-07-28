BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
July 28 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit down 5.1 percent y/y at 261.0 million yuan ($39.21 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2adRnRH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6566 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.