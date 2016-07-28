July 28 (Reuters) -

* India's Reliance Industries retail unit spokesman says media report on winding up of Reliance Jewels "incorrect and speculative"

* Reliance Retail spokesman says opened 7 new stores during the same period when it shut down 10

* Reliance Retail spokesman says business at Reliance Jewels "normal", company in process of opening 4 new stores (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)