July 28 JMC Electronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.3 per share (T$27,000,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 12

* Last date before book closure Aug. 15 with book closure period from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20

* Record date Aug. 20

* Payment date Sep. 13

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6YqC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)