July 28 Taiflex Scientific :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$403,935,670 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$40,393,570 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 19

* Last date before book closure Aug. 22 with book closure period from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27

* Record date Aug. 27

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6Y4T

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)