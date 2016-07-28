July 28 Grand Ocean Retail Group :

* Says it will repurchase 7.4 million shares of its common stock (a 3.7 percent stake) during the period from July 29 to Sep. 27

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$20 per share ~ T$35 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$8,079,289,731

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6Y5J

