Australia shares rise as weaker dollar boosts miners; NZ falls
Feb 1 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as basic materials and energy stocks gained on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar.
July 28 First Capital Securities Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit down 67.6 percent y/y at 222.0 million yuan ($33.34 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2agGig1
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 The top Republican at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday took the first step toward scaling back the controversial "conflict minerals" rule, which requires companies to trace whether their products contain minerals from a war-torn part of Africa.