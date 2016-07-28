July 28 Silergy :

* Says it will issue the 1st series overseas unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth $125 million, on Aug. 4

* Says par value and issue price of $100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years and coupon rate of 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds and repay bank loans

* Conversion price is T$420

