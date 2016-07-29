BRIEF-Christopher Brown reports 7.5 pct passive stake in Genvec
* Christopher Brown reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of January 24 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jRXvBb Further company coverage:
July 29 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says the co plans to provide loan guarantee of up to $800 million for a wholly owned subsidiary, which is engaged in investment, medical products sales and consulting service, based in Hong Kong
* Says loan guarantee is with a term of up to one year
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/MY6yA9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Christopher Brown reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of January 24 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jRXvBb Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting on Tuesday with pharmaceutical executives called on them to manufacture more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices, while vowing to speed approval of new medicines and ease regulation.
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: