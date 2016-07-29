July 29 Giga Device Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc. :

* Says it will issue up to 25 million shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share for its initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

* Says Shenwan Hongyuan Financing Service Co., Ltd. will serve as the main underwriter

* The company's stock will be traded under the symbol "603986"

