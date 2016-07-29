July 29 Jinling Hotel Corp Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of Aug. 4

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 5 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 5

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nzPncr

