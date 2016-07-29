Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 29 PAXNet Inc:
* Says it will issue 2.8 million shares through initial public offering
* Offering price of 5,200 won per share, for proceeds of 14.4 billion won
* To list under symbol of "038160" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market on Aug. 1
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/iZd0IL
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)