July 29 PAXNet Inc:

* Says it will issue 2.8 million shares through initial public offering

* Offering price of 5,200 won per share, for proceeds of 14.4 billion won

* To list under symbol of "038160" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market on Aug. 1

