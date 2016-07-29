July 29 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 up 60 percent to 90 percent, or to be 276.3 million yuan to 328.1 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 up 40 percent to 70 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 172.7 million yuan

