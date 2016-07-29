July 29 Sekonic Holdings Corp :

* Says the co plans to convert debt in Changshu(China)-based electronic joint venture in which co is owning 65.48 percent stake, into equity, in late-September

* Says the stake in JV owned by co will be raised to 81.90 percent from 65.48 percent after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/591ra7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)