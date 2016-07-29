Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 29 Argo Graphics Inc :
* Says it will distribute 201,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1,656 yen per share through private placement to Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd
* To raise 332,856,000 yen in total through private placement
* Says placement date is Aug. 25
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vfB5iW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)