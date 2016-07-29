July 29 Argo Graphics Inc :

* Says it will distribute 201,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1,656 yen per share through private placement to Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd

* To raise 332,856,000 yen in total through private placement

* Says placement date is Aug. 25

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vfB5iW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)