BRIEF-Empery Asset Management LP dissolves passive stake in Delcath Systems
* Empery Asset Management LP dissolves passive stake in Delcath Systems Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing
July 29 IMAGINE ASIA Co.,Ltd.:
* Says it cancels issuance of shares via private placement
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/aLZy9v
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Empery Asset Management LP dissolves passive stake in Delcath Systems Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 31 Slack Technologies Inc, a Silicon Valley messaging and collaboration software company, is making a strong push to expand its business by selling technology to some of the largest corporations in the country.
Jan 31 Credit Suisse AG has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc leveraged finance banker Matt DeFusco as a managing director.