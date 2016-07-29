July 29 Nippon Computer Dynamics :

* Says it will repurchase up to 850,100 shares, representing a 9.7 percent stake

* Says share repurchase up to 324,738,200 yen in total

* Says repurchase period from Aug. 1 to Sep. 31

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/7fgj

