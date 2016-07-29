July 29 InnoDisk :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4.5 per share (T$279,664,200 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$31,073,800 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 25

* Last date before book closure Aug. 26 with book closure period from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2

* Record date Sep. 2

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7fwF

