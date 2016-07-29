July 29 WOORY INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD. :

* Says it plans to invest 2.87 billion won to set up JV in China, namely Hubei Huagong Woory Technology Co., Ltd, which will be engaged in the sales of PTC heater for electricity cars

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 5.64 billion won and the co will hold 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FtXCvKSz

