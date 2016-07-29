July 29 FocalTech Systems :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$212,240,097 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 1

* Last date before book closure Sep. 3 with book closure period from Sep. 4 to Sep. 8

* Record date Sep. 8

* Payment date Sep. 30

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7fC3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)