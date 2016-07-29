July 29 Shinhoo Co., Ltd.,:

* Says it will merge with two wholly owned units, including Daesung Chemical Co.,Ltd.

* Merger effective date of Oct. 4 and registered date of Oct. 5

* Says two units will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ZZPfzp; goo.gl/5NPH9v

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)