July 29 NCS&A Co Ltd :

* Says it to repurchase up to 2,500,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 11.81 percent stake

* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 650 million yen in total, from Aug. 1 to Sep. 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LqCxtL

