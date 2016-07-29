July 29 Line Corp :

* Says it to issue 5,250,000 shares at the price of 3,151.5 yen per share (16.55 billion yen in total) through private placement to Nomura Securities Co., Ltd and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

* Says subscription date Aug. 15 and payment date Aug. 16

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VaZE2d

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)