July 29 Chime Ball Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$104,456,110 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$19,343,720 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 25

* Last date before book closure Aug. 26 with book closure period from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31

* Record date Aug. 31

* Payment date Sep. 20

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7gfT

