July 29 Topco Scientific :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.9 per share (T$634,321,873 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$32,529,330 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 15

* Last date before book closure Aug. 16 with book closure period from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21

* Record date Aug. 21

* Payment date Sep. 14

