BRIEF-Peoples Financial Services Q4 EPS $0.64
* Peoples Financial Services Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.64
July 29 Saigon Securities Inc
* Says Q2 consolidated net profit down 13.5 percent y/y at 282.6 billion dong ($12.7 million) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Mai Nguyen. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Peoples Financial Services Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.64
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
BOSTON, Jan 31 A dizzying stream of market-moving tweets and policy talk by President Donald Trump is finding a hopeful but anxious audience among professional investors looking to make stockpicking great again.