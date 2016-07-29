July 29 Industrial Bank Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 26 billion yuan ($3.91 billion) in private palcement of shares to replenish company's core tier-1 capital

* Says shares to resume trading on August 1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a4r2nZ; bit.ly/2aeHVcI

($1 = 6.6490 Chinese yuan renminbi)