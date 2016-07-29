BRIEF-Empery Asset Management LP dissolves passive stake in Delcath Systems
* Empery Asset Management LP dissolves passive stake in Delcath Systems Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing
July 29 Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up medical technology firm in Shanghai with Italy's Tecres S.P.A
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2amI3FT
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Empery Asset Management LP dissolves passive stake in Delcath Systems Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing
LONDON, Jan 31 Scientists have developed a brain-computer interface that reads the brain's blood oxygen levels and enables communication by deciphering the thoughts of patients who are totally paralysed and unable to talk.
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: