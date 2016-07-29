BRIEF-Peoples Financial Services Q4 EPS $0.64
* Peoples Financial Services Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.64
July 29 Bohai Financial Investment Holding Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy stakes in Sinosafe Insurance, Hong Kong Aviation Capital (HKAC) for 2.8 billion yuan ($421.48 million) via share issue
* Says it plans to buy 12 aircraft leasing assets for $33.8 million via cash
* Says it plans to raise up to 2.8 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, boost HKAC's capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aCbcSb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6433 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
BOSTON, Jan 31 A dizzying stream of market-moving tweets and policy talk by President Donald Trump is finding a hopeful but anxious audience among professional investors looking to make stockpicking great again.