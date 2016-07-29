July 29 Bohai Financial Investment Holding Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy stakes in Sinosafe Insurance, Hong Kong Aviation Capital (HKAC) for 2.8 billion yuan ($421.48 million) via share issue

* Says it plans to buy 12 aircraft leasing assets for $33.8 million via cash

* Says it plans to raise up to 2.8 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, boost HKAC's capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aCbcSb

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6433 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)