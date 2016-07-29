(Updates headline and adds second bullet to say Godhwani will continue as a board member)

July 29 Religare Enterprises Ltd :

* Sunil Godhwani has stepped down as chairman & MD

* Godhwani will continue as a board member and has been designated as whole time director and CEO

* Approved seeking members' nod for raising funds up to 12.50 billion rupees via NCD issue

* Further company coverage