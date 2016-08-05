Aug 5 Falco Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says Falco Holdings Co Ltd forms a business and capital alliance with ODK Solutions Co Ltd

* Says two entities to mainly cooperate in IT system relevant business

* Falco Holdings to buy 300,000 shares (3.65 percent stake) in ODK Solutions, for 95.1 million yen

* Business alliance effective from Aug. 5

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ImmmHF

