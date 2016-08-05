Aug 5 Carna Biosciences Inc :

* Announces cancellation of licensing agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. due to strategy reason

* Says all the rights of development and sales from Janssen Biotech, Inc. will be returned

* Says effective on Aug. 23

* Says previous release disclosed on June 11, 2015

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/oSmPB3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)