BRIEF-Access Bio receives patent
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8
Aug 5 Carna Biosciences Inc :
* Announces cancellation of licensing agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. due to strategy reason
* Says all the rights of development and sales from Janssen Biotech, Inc. will be returned
* Says effective on Aug. 23
* Says previous release disclosed on June 11, 2015
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/oSmPB3
