Aug 5 United Fiber Optic Communication :

* Says it lowers 2015 cash dividend to T$0.1596 per share from T$0.16 per share

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 25

* Last date before book closure Aug. 26 with book closure period from Aug. 28 to Sep. 1

* Record date Sep. 1

* Payment date Sep. 26

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/83zm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)