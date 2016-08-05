Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 5 United Fiber Optic Communication :
* Says it lowers 2015 cash dividend to T$0.1596 per share from T$0.16 per share
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 25
* Last date before book closure Aug. 26 with book closure period from Aug. 28 to Sep. 1
* Record date Sep. 1
* Payment date Sep. 26
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/83zm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)