BRIEF-Access Bio receives patent
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Aug 5 Bioptik Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 5
* Last date before book closure Sep. 6 with book closure period from Sep. 7 to Sep. 11
* Record date Sep. 11
* Payment date Oct. 3
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/833Q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Mylan wins U.S. District court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: