Aug 5 Casing Macron Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.14 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 6

* Last date before book closure Sep. 7 with book closure period from Sep. 8 to Sep. 12

* Record date Sep. 12

* Payment date Oct. 5

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/834x

