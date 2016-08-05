BRIEF-Access Bio receives patent
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Aug 5 Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its indirect unit(directly held by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.) sold entire stake in VV Food & Beverage Co Ltd on Aug. 5
* Says previous release disclosed on May 17
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/iRcw5F
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Mylan wins U.S. District court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: