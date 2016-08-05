Aug 5 Polygreen Resources :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$5,661,450 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 23

* Last date before book closure Aug. 24 with book closure period from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29

* Record date Aug. 29

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/84nK

