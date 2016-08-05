Aug 5 Yan Tai Shuang Ta Food Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on Aug. 11 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on Aug. 12 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 12

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/QLxiRB

