Aug 5 Auras Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$71,136,245 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 23

* Last date before book closure Sep. 26 with book closure period from Sep. 27 to Oct. 1

* Record date Oct. 1

* Payment date Oct. 14

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/84Fc

