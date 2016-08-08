Aug 8 Asia Pacific Satellite-communications Inc. :

* Says it will merge with Asia Pacific Aerospace Incorporated, an artificial satellite co

* Says merger ratio of 1 : 0.4317764 between company and Asia Pacific Aerospace

* 1,917,064 new shares will be issued for the merger

* Expects merger effective date of Nov. 1 and registered date of Nov. 4

* Company will survive and Asia Pacific Aerospace will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/sVBE1w

