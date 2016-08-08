UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 8 Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to inject capital of 50 million yuan into its Chongqing power machinery unit, and to hold a 84 percent stake up from 68 percent stake after the capital injection
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sptKVy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources