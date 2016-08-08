BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says three wholly owned subsidiaries, Beijing-based bioengineering technology firm, YILING LTD and YILING PHARMACEUTICAL,INC., will be restructured as the co's sub-subsidiaries
* Says the three firms will be wholly owned by the co's 100-percent-owned subsidiary, a Shijiazhuang-based Pharmaceutical firm, after the restructuring
CHICAGO, Jan 30 Hundreds of medical students and faculty members gathered at Northwestern University's school of medicine in Chicago on Monday to voice their opposition to the dismantling of Obamacare.
* Aeterna Zentaris announces completion of Zoptrex(TM) pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced endometrial cancer; expects to report top-line results in April 2017