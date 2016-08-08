Aug 8 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says three wholly owned subsidiaries, Beijing-based bioengineering technology firm, YILING LTD and YILING PHARMACEUTICAL,INC., will be restructured as the co's sub-subsidiaries

* Says the three firms will be wholly owned by the co's 100-percent-owned subsidiary, a Shijiazhuang-based Pharmaceutical firm, after the restructuring

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/30HDyO

