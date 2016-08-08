Aug 8 Hareon Solar Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says its two unit will invest 1 million yuan and 50 million yuan respectively to set up two sub-units in Jilin and Anhui

* Says one sub-unit will be engaged in photovoltaic power generation business and the other will be mainly focused on construction and consultancy business

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gsqPk3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)