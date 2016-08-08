BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co., Ltd. :
* Says it issues first tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 600 million yuan
* Says the bills with a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 2.8 percent
* Says the maturity date of May 1, 2017
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/25vnYE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
CHICAGO, Jan 30 Hundreds of medical students and faculty members gathered at Northwestern University's school of medicine in Chicago on Monday to voice their opposition to the dismantling of Obamacare.
* Aeterna Zentaris announces completion of Zoptrex(TM) pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced endometrial cancer; expects to report top-line results in April 2017