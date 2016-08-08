Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 8 Ishii Hyoki Co Ltd :
* Says it to acquire a Japan-based co CAP from an individual, with an undisclosed price
* Says the target co is engaged in development, manufacture, and sale of flexible circuit board manufacturing equipment
* Says transaction effective date is Aug. 29
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yqTGQm
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
